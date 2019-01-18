Today, Council firmly rejected the negotiating mandate that was supposed to set out Member States’ position ahead of what was supposed to be the final negotiation round with the European Parliament, Politico reports. National governments failed to agree on a common position on the two most controversial articles, Article 11, also known as the Link Tax, and Article 13, which would require online platforms to use upload filters in an attempt to prevent copyright infringement before it happens.
A total of 11 countries voted against the compromise text proposed by the Romanian Council presidency earlier this week: Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland and Slovenia, who already opposed a previous version of the directive, as well as Italy, Poland, Sweden, Croatia, Luxembourg and Portugal. With the exception of Portugal and Croatia, all of these governments are known for thinking that either Article 11 or Article 13, respectively, are insufficiently protective of users’ rights. At the same time, some rightsholder groups who are supposed to benefit from the Directive are also turning their backs on Article 13.
This surprising turn of events does not mean the end of Link Tax or censorship machines, but it does make an adoption of the copyright directive before the European elections in May less likely. The Romanian Council presidency will have the chance to come up with a new text to try to find a qualified majority, but with opposition mounting on both sides of the debate, this is going to be a difficult task indeed.
The outcome of today’s Council vote also shows that public attention to the copyright reform is having an effect. Keeping up the pressure in the coming weeks will be more important than ever to make sure that the most dangerous elements of the new copyright proposal will be rejected.
Hello Julia Read,
My name is Otto Oome and I am a Youtuber for three years now.
I live in Belgium in the Dutch side (Limburg)
My video’s are for 75% tutorials for apps and software.
Thanx for updating about article 13 on your page.
and being a pirat in the european parliament.
I found your article via tweakers.
https://tweakers.net/nieuws/148148/nederland-en-belgie-blokkeren-eu-wettekst-over-linkbelasting-en-uploadfilter.html?nb=2019-01-19&u=1600
I already made a video against article 13.
Not as good as Julien Bam but still…
I am happy the read that article 13 is on hold….
And that even the benefitters are even against it and
don’t want to be mentioned in the article.
Es wäre einfach schön, wenn eine deutsche EU-Abgeordnet, in der Sprache schreiben würde, die ihre Wähler sprechen und verstehen.
Mich ärgert es auf jeden Fall immer wieder, wenn ich Links auf ihre Seite folge und dann immer mühevoll, die Texte übersetzen lassen muss. Dabei weiß ich dann auch nicht, ob der Translator mir auch das liefert, was sie ursprünglich geschrieben haben.
Der Paul
In der rechten Spalte gibt’s eine Sprachumschaltungs-Funktion. Fast alle Inhalte hier sind auch auf deutsch verfügbar. https://juliareda.eu/2019/01/urheberrecht-auf-eis/
